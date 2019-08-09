PUBLIC NOTICE
Pacific County is seeking qualified applicants to provide case management services for a Rapid Re-Housing Program in Lewis County, WA. Applications are due August 9, 2019. For more information please visit https://www.co. pacific.wa.us/rfa-rfp-rfq/index.htm.
Published August 7, 2019
Legal No. 274-19
