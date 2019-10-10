PUBLIC NOTICE
The following projects are anticipated to be accomplished entirely or in part by Pacific County Local Forces (Day Labor) in 2020:
Description Local
Road Road of Force
No. Name MP Work Cost
24286 245th Street 0.12 to 0.36 Chip seal gravel $20,000
surface
In compliance with RCW 36.77.070, the following projects were constructed entirely or in part by Pacific County Local Forces (Day Labor) in 2019:
County Description Local
Road Road of Force
Project No. Name MP Work Cost
659 94290 Fowler Road 0.90 & 1.85 CulvertReplacements $174,949
Submitted by,
Mike Collins, P.E., PLS, Director/County Engineer
Published Oct. 9, 2019
Legal No. 347-19
