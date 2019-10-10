PUBLIC NOTICE

The following projects are anticipated to be accomplished entirely or in part by Pacific County Local Forces (Day Labor) in 2020:

Description Local

Road Road of Force

No. Name MP Work Cost

24286 245th Street 0.12 to 0.36 Chip seal gravel $20,000

surface

In compliance with RCW 36.77.070, the following projects were constructed entirely or in part by Pacific County Local Forces (Day Labor) in 2019:

County Description Local

Road Road of Force

Project No. Name MP Work Cost

659 94290 Fowler Road 0.90 & 1.85 CulvertReplacements $174,949

Submitted by,

Mike Collins, P.E., PLS, Director/County Engineer

Published Oct. 9, 2019

Legal No. 347-19

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.