PUBLIC NOTICE
Oysterville Design Review
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Christopher Freshley (owner) is requesting approval to construct a 12’ x 12’ addition to their existing residence within the Oysterville Historic District, Application No. P1900237, submitted March 28th, 2019 and determined to be technically complete April 4th, 2019.
The subject property is located at 33604 Sandridge Road in Oysterville, Washington. The County Assessor’s Parcels number includes 12111094063; located in Section 10, Township 12N, Range 11W, W.M.,
The Hearings Examiner will hear the following applications: P1900216 and P1900237 on April 24th, 2019 within Conference Room “A” at the Pacific County Administrative Facility located at 7013 Sandridge Road, Long Beach, Washington. Hearings will begin at 1:00 p.m. or shortly there after and will be held consecutively. Any person desiring to express his or her views on this matter or wanting to be notified of the action taken on this application should notify Alexandra Plumb, Senior Planner, with the Pacific County Department of Community Development, 7013 Sandridge Road, Long Beach, Washington 98631 in writing by April 23rd, 2019 or by testifying at the public hearing. To view the complete application packet please visit our website at; http://www.co.pacific.wa.us/dcd/public_notices.htm.
Interpreters for people with hearing impairments or taped information for people with visual impairments can be provided at this public hearing if necessary. The Pacific County Department of General Administration must receive a request for this type of service ten (10) days before the meeting. Contact the Pacific County Department of General Administration, P.O. Box 6, South Bend, Washington 98586, (360) 875-9334.
Published April 10, 2019
Legal No. 130-19
