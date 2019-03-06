PUBLIC NOTICE
Willapa Bay Shellfish at (360) 642-3755 is seeking coverage under the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) General Permit for the Management of Zostera japonica on Commercial Clam Beds in Willapa Bay. Commercial clam beds may be treated with the aquatic herbicide imazamox. The proposed coverage applies to beds: E147-21 ac. E231-9.5 ac. D102-13 ac. Ecology has made a SEPA determination of significance with the adoption of an existing environmental document for this proposal. Any person desiring to present their views to the Department of Ecology regarding this application must do so in writing within 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Comments must be submitted to the Department of Ecology. Any person interested in Ecology’s action on the application may notify Ecology of their interest within 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Submit comments to: Department of Ecology, PO Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7996 Attn: Water Quality Program, Aquatic Pesticide Permit Manager. Email: joje461@ecy.wa.gov Telephone: 360-407-6283 Copies of the application are available by contacting the Aquatic Pesticide Permit Manager.
Published March 6 and March 13, 2019
Legal No. 090-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.