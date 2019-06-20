PUBLIC NOTICE
Public Utility District No. 2 of Pacific County has declared the listed property as surplus and will be opening sealed bids from interested parties who have submitted bids: Tokeland Area Property Parcel #14110231010, minimum offer is $175,000.
Sealed bids are due by 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
Bid forms are available at the P.U.D. office in either Long Beach or Raymond or on the PUD website. Sealed bids will be opened on Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019 during the 1:00 p.m. regularly scheduled Board of Commissioners meeting at the Willapa Operations Center. All bid items are subject to standard real estate closing fees.
The District reserves the right to refuse any offers. Please refer to bid form for additional details.
Published June 19, 2019
Legal No. 218-19
