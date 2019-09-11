PUBLIC NOTICE
Ocean Beach School District is seeking proposals for Substitute Staffing Services for the 2019-20 school year. Proposals in the form of sealed bids are due no later than September 24 at 3 pm. Details are available from our website atwww.ocean.k12.wa.us.
Published Sept. 11 and Sept. 18, 2019
Legal No. 311-19
