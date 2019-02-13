PUBLIC NOTICE
SURPLUS BUS
Ocean Beach School District is seeking bids
for a surplus bus:
1998 Bluebird, 183,365 miles, poor condition
Please contact Jerry at (360) 642-2104 for additional details.
Published Feb. 6 and Feb. 13, 2019
Legal No. 057-19
