PUD Meeting Cancellation
The regular meeting of PUD No. 2 of Pacific County Board of Commissioners scheduled Tuesday June 15, 2021, at the Peninsula Operations Center Auditorium in Long Beach, WA has been cancelled. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held Tuesday July 6, 2021, at the Willapa Operations Center Auditorium in Raymond, WA.
Published June 9 and June 16, 2021
Legal No. 149-21
