In the Superior Court of the State of Washington,
In and for Pacific County
MARLISA WILLIAMS DUGAN and
MELVIN WILLIAMS, Plaintiffs,
vs.
SHARON VIASTELLICA and PAMELA WISS, Defendants, and the following Additional Defendants: the Unknown Heirs of ELSIE V. ELLSWORTH, MAUD OSBORN, IVY THOMPSON, GERTRUDE BOUFFORD and VIOLA ELLSWORTH and any person claiming an interest in the Pacific County parcels named herein as to Parcels A and B herein, and
SHARON VIASTELLICA and PAMELA WISS, Defendants, and the following Additional Defendants; the Unknown Heirs of ELSIE V. ELLSWORTH, MAUD OSBORN, IVY THOMPSON, EUGENE WILLIAMS, BESSIE MALAGAMBA, GERTRUBE BOUFFORD, and VIOLA ELLSWORTH and any person claiming an interest in the Pacific County parcels named herein as to Parcel C herein, Defendants
No. 21-2-00065-25
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION (QUIET TITLE)
SHARON VIASTELLICA, PAMELA WISS, and the Unknown Heirs of ELSIE V. ELLSWORTH, MAUD OSBORN, IVY THOMPSON, EUGENE WILLIAMS, BESSIE MALAGAMBA, GERTRUDE BOUFFORD and VIOLA ELLSWORTH, DEFENDANTS, AND ALSO ANY OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIHGT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN OR INTEREST IN PACIFIC COUNTY TAX PARCEL 7903000035 and 12101555330, FURTHER DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN:
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixth days after the date of first publication of this Summons, to wit, within sixty days of June 16, 2021, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiffs, and serve a copy of your Answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff at P.O. Box 425, South Bend, WA 98586. In case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of this court. Such action is to quiet title and to extinguish Defendants’ interest in the real property legally described in the Complaint.
Dated June 3, 2021
Joel Penoyar, WSBA #6407, Edward Penoyar, WSBA #42919, Attorneys at Law, PO Box 425, South Bend, WA 98586. Phone: (360) 875-5321.
File original of your response with the clerk of the court at: Pacific County Courthouse, 300 Memorial Drive, South Bend, WA 98586. Serve a copy of your response on Joel Penoyar, Edward Penoyar, Attorneys at Law, PO Box 425, South Bend, WA 98586.
Published June 16, June 23, June 30, July 7, July 14
and July 21, 2021
Legal No. 157-21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.