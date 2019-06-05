REPORT OF DECISION
VARIANCE REQUEST
Based on the findings, conclusions and recommendations of the city planner and Ilwaco Planning Commission, on May 28, 2019, the Ilwaco City Council approved the application for a Variance to Mike Cassinelli. In addition to city code standards there were four conditions to the permit. A complete copy of the Report of Decision can be viewed at City of Ilwaco during regular business hours.
Published June 5, 2019
Legal No. 205-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.