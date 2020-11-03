Request for Proposal (RFP)
Pacific County Emergency Management Agency
Hazard Mitigation Plan
Date Issued: November 3, 2020
Proposal Due: 4:30 pm December 31, 2020
The Pacific County Emergency Management Agency is currently seeking proposals from qualified consultants to update the Pacific County Hazard Mitigation Plan that meets all requirements under 44 CFR Part 201.6.
As described in the Federal Register (Volume 67, Numbers 38 and 109, dated February 26, 2002 and October 2002 respectively,) Section 322 of the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000 requires that all local governments adopt an approved Hazard Mitigation Plan (Plan) to be eligible to receive future hazard mitigation grant funding. The purpose of the Plan is to demonstrate the “jurisdiction’s commitment to reduce risks from natural hazards, serving as a guide for decision- makers as they commit resources to reducing the effects of natural hazards. Local plans will also serve as the basis for the State to provide technical assistance and to prioritize project funding.”
To fulfill this requirement, the Pacific County Emergency Management Agency seeks consultant services in order to update the existing Hazard Mitigation Plan thereby meeting the necessary requirements of and is approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Pacific County Emergency Management Agency (PCEMA).
To request a complete proposal packet, contact Scott McDougall smcdougall@co.pacific.wa.us, 360-875-9338, or visit the Pacific County website at www.co.pacific.wa.us.
Proposals should be mailed to: Scott McDougall, Director, Pacific County, Emergency Management Agency PO Box 27, South Bend, WA 98586
Published Nov. 4 and Nov 11, 2020
Legal No. 282-20
