REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Pacific County is seeking proposals for Collection Agency Services. A Request For Proposal packet can be obtained from the County Commissioners Office, 1216 Robert Bush Drive/P O Box 187, South Bend, WA 98586; 360/875-9337; or on the web at http://www.co.pacific.wa.us/rfa-rfp-rfq/index.htm or e-mail: mguernsey@co.pacific.wa.us.
Submit one (1) original and four (4) copies of the proposal by 4:00 PM on November 20, 2020 to Marie Guernsey, Clerk of the Board, Pacific County Commissioners Office, 1216 W Robert Bush Drive/P.O. Box 187, South Bend, WA 98586. Proposals must be clearly marked “Confidential RFP for Collection Agency Services” and “Due on November 20, 2020” together with the name and address of the proponent on the outside of the envelope.
Pacific County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, waive technicalities or irregularities, and to accept any proposal or proposals if such action is determined to be in the best interests of the County. Minority and women-owned firms are encouraged to submit proposals. Pacific County is an equal opportunity employer and provider.
Marie Guernsey, Clerk of the Board
Published October 21, 2020
Legal No. 256-20
