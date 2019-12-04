CITY OF ILWACO, REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS—LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE

The City of Ilwaco is seeking proposals from professionals with experience in landscape maintenance. Submittals should provide a range of levels of service to consider. Interested firms should review the RFP packet on the City’s website www.ilwaco-wa.gov under “Public Notices” or contact City Hall for proposal information (360) 642-3145. To be considered, proposals need to be received by 5:00 p.m., December 30, 2019. Mail to: City of Ilwaco, PO Box 548, Ilwaco, WA 98624, or bring to City Hall, 120 First Ave N, or email clerk@ilwaco-wa.gov.

Stephanie Davis, City Clerk

Published November 27 and December 4, 2019

Legal No 406-19

