CITY OF ILWACO, REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS—LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE
The City of Ilwaco is seeking proposals from professionals with experience in landscape maintenance. Submittals should provide a range of levels of service to consider. Interested firms should review the RFP packet on the City’s website www.ilwaco-wa.gov under “Public Notices” or contact City Hall for proposal information (360) 642-3145. To be considered, proposals need to be received by 5:00 p.m., December 30, 2019. Mail to: City of Ilwaco, PO Box 548, Ilwaco, WA 98624, or bring to City Hall, 120 First Ave N, or email clerk@ilwaco-wa.gov.
Stephanie Davis, City Clerk
Published November 27 and December 4, 2019
Legal No 406-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.