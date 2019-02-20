CITY OF ILWACO
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
JANITORIAL SERVICES
The City of Ilwaco is seeking proposals from professionals with experience in janitorial services. Submittals should provide all of the requested documentation listed in the RFP. For proposal information, interested firms should contact City Hall, (360) 642-3145, or go to the city website at www.ilwaco-wa.gov. Submittals are due no later than 2:00 p.m., March 5, 2019.
Holly Beller, Treasurer, City of Ilwaco
Published Date: Feb.13, Feb. 20, and Feb. 27, 2019
Legal No. 072-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.