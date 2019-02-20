CITY OF ILWACO

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

JANITORIAL SERVICES

The City of Ilwaco is seeking proposals from professionals with experience in janitorial services. Submittals should provide all of the requested documentation listed in the RFP. For proposal information, interested firms should contact City Hall, (360) 642-3145, or go to the city website at www.ilwaco-wa.gov. Submittals are due no later than 2:00 p.m., March 5, 2019.

Holly Beller, Treasurer, City of Ilwaco

Published Date: Feb.13, Feb. 20, and Feb. 27, 2019

Legal No. 072-19

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.