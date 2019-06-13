REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
ENGINEERING FEASIBILITY STUDY
Pacific County Fire District #1
Pacific County Fire District #1 is seeking qualification packages from Architect/Engineers with experience developing Feasibility Studies and Architectural Design for the FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program Pacific County Fire District #1 Vertical Evacuation Structure Project Development. The scope of the work includes: 1) Develop a Feasibility Study (or Design Criteria Report) based on Cascadia Subduction Zone tsunami and earthquake modeling that meets ASCE-7 and P-646 design standards. 2) Develop a 30% (minimum) VES design/plan set; 3) Develop a cost estimate for Phase 1 design/engineering work and Phase 2 construction work for follow-on grant application and eventual construction work; 4) Create a Benefit-Cost Analysis Report that confirms the cost effectiveness of the chosen VES site and structure; and 5) Complete a FEMA hazard grant application package to seek funding for the remaining Phase 1 and Phase 2 work elements based on all the above-noted information. Package of qualifications must be received by June 23, 2019. The request for qualifications package and additional information is available by contacting Assistant Chief Brad Weatherby, 360.665.4451 or via email: weatherby@pcfd1.org.
Send completed qualifications packages to: Pacific County Fire District #1, PO Box 890, Ocean Park WA 98640.
Published June 12, 2019
Legal No. 215-19
