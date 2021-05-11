REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS GENERAL ENGINEERING SERVICES
City of Long Beach
The City of Long Beach is seeking qualification statements from Professional Engineering firms with experience providing design services, up to and possibly including: roadway, water, stormwater, sewer, electrical, and structure design; surveying; geotechnical investigation, studies and services; permitting; right of way acquisition; as well as the creation of plans, specifications and estimates; construction management, and construction engineering services. Your Statement of Qualifications must be received no later than 3 pm on, Friday, May 28, 2021 (no postmarks). A link to the full RFQ can be found at longbeachwa.gov or is provided upon request. Questions may be directed to David Glasson, City Administrator: 360.642.4421 or administrator@longbeachwa.gov.
Send your SOQ to: City of Long Beach, 115 Bolstad West, PO Box 310, Long Beach, WA 98631. Attention: Long Beach Professional Engineering Services RF
Published May 12 and May 19, 2021
Legal No. 125-21
