PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF ILWACO
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS—GENERAL ON-CALL ENGINEERING SERVICS
The City of Ilwaco is seeking qualification statements from Professional Engineering firms with experience providing design services, up to and possibly including: roadway, water, stormwater, sewer, electrical, and structure design; surveying; geotechnical investigation, studies and services; permitting; right of way acquisition; as well as the creation of plans, specifications and estimates; construction management, and construction engineering services. SOQ packets are available at City Hall or by email request: treasurer@ilwaco-wa.gov. Interested firms should submit copies of their qualification packages to: City of Ilwaco, PO Box 548, Ilwaco WA 98624 by 2:00 p.m., May 3, 2019.
Holly Beller, Treasurer
Published April 3 and April 17, 2019
Legal No. 126-19
