PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF ILWACO
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
PROFESSIONAL PLANNING
& ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES
The City of Ilwaco is seeking Statements of Qualifications from professionals with experience in planning and environmental services. Submittals should include resumes of key personnel and client references. SOQ packets are available by email request: treasurer@ilwaco-wa.gov .
Interested firms should submit copies of their qualification packages to: City of Ilwaco, PO Box 548, Ilwaco WA 98624 by 5:00 p.m., December 18, 2020.
Holly Beller, Treasurer
Published Nov. 25 and Dec. 2, 2020
Legal No. 292-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.