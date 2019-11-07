REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
NASELLE-GRAYS RIVER VALLEY SCHOOL
DISTRICT No. 155, FOR ARCHITECTURAL AND ENGINEERING SERVICES
Naselle High School
Music/Vocational Wing Renovation
DUE DATE: NOVEMBER 26, 2019, 3:00 PM PST
A non-mandatory site walk through will be conducted on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 9:15 AM PST at the existing Naselle-Grays River School, located at 793 State Route 4, Naselle, WA. Those interested are asked to contact Superintendent Lisa Nelson at 360-484-7121 Ext. 3 to RSVP.
The District seeks professional services from architects and engineers to provide design for a currently utilized space of approximately 9,000 square feet for music and vocational courses. The project includes the analysis of existing conditions, an educational specification space program, and construction documents for the renovation of the area, which is expected to include practice rooms, instrument storage, a restroom, a computer lab, work areas with office space. The design phase of this project to be completed by June 30, 2020 and assumes an approximate di-rect construction cost of $3 million (without Washington sales tax) if funds are secured through a bond measure or capital grant to complete the renovation.
With satisfactory passage of a construction bond or grant acquisition, additional A/E services will include procurement, bidding, and construction administration for successful delivery and use of the following project to be completed on or be-fore August 31, 2021.
A Naselle-Grays River Valley School District future bond or grant may provide additional funds for a more comprehensive renovation. As a result, the current work under consideration for this solicitation is expected to cost-effectively com-plement a larger future renovation.
Please refer to the Naselle-Grays River Valley School District Website for the full RFQ http://naselleschools.org/files/public_files/Music-Voc-Renovation-RFQ.pdf
Published October 30 and November 6, 2019
Legal No. 375-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.