Request for Small Works Roster Bid:
NOTICE: The City of Long Beach is seeking to hire a contractor to remove three (3) structures at 1311 and 1315 Washington Avenue South.
SCOPE OF WORK: Remove and Dispose of all structures and contents on the premises and fill any depressions to level ground with sand. Work to be completed on or before November 30, 2020.
Bid for work stated:
Tax @ 8.3%:
Bid Total:
All potential contractors must submit this form in a sealed envelope by Friday, October 16, 2020 @ 3:00 p.m. labeled “Attn: Building Demo Bid” to: Long Beach City Hall, 115 Bolstad Avenue West, P O Box 310, Long Beach, WA 98631.
No Bid Bond is required.
If bidders would like access to the structure prior to the bid date, contact Matt Bonney or David Glasson at 360-642-4421.
Contractor Name:
Contractor LIC #
Contractor Signature:
Date:
Published September 30, 2020
Legal No. 240-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.