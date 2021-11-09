Request for Statement of Qualifications
Architectural and Engineering Services
Pacific County, Washington
Pacific County is accepting letters of interest and statements of qualifications from individuals and/or consulting firms interested in assisting the County to prepare a preliminary project scope and use assessment, architectural design and engineering, and possible construction oversight services associated with the following proposed projects: 1) breezeway enclosure between the historic Pacific County Courthouse and Public Safety Building, 300 Memorial Drive, South Bend; 2) rede-sign of the Courthouse Annex for additional office space 1216 W Robert Bush Drive, South Bend; and 3) redesign of the facility at 318 2nd Street NE, Long Beach.
The County desires this work to commence as soon as possible. One or more individuals/firms will be selected for an interview based upon the following criteria: (1) Demonstrated relevant experience on comparable public sector building projects; (2) Demonstrated experience specific to historic structure projects; (3) Previous performance, as measured by client satisfaction, cost control, timeliness of completion, outcomes, etc.; (4) Expressed interest and capacity to complete this project; (5) Demonstrated experience in working with public officials to survey, evaluate, determine and design public facilities to meet cur-rent and future needs; and (6) Demonstrated ability to prepare site evaluations, floor plans, and accurate cost estimates, and the ability to communicate these findings in a written and oral format.
Firms/individuals desiring consideration shall submit qualifications and any other pertinent data to further assist the selection committee in evaluating the individual’s or firm’s qualifications to the Clerk of the Board of Pacific County Commissioners, P.O. Box 187, South Bend, WA 98586 (Site address 1216 W. Robert Bush Drive, South Bend, WA 98586). Qualifications must be received by 4:00 PM on Friday, December 3, 2021. The most highly rated individuals/firm(s) will be selected for interview and negotiation of a professional services contract. Minority and women owned firms are encouraged to submit statements of qualifications.
Pacific County is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. Questions regarding this solicitation should be directed to Kathy Spoor, Pacific County Department of General Administration, P.O. Box 6, South Bend, WA 98586, 360/875-9334 or 360/642-9334 or at kspoor@co.pacific.wa.us.
Published Nov. 3 and Nov. 10, 2021
Legal No. 311-21
