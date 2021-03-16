The Olympic Area Agency on Aging (O3A) is requesting applicants to provide services funded by the Older Americans Act for a three year period (2022-2024) in Clallam, Jefferson, Grays Harbor and Pacific Counties. The services to be contracted for are:
• Congregate and Home Delivered Nutrition
• Volunteer Transportation
The Request for Proposal documents are on the Olympic Area on Agency website at http://www.o3a.org/contracting/special-opportunities/. The RFP will be posted from February 1, 2021 with a revised closing date for proposals of Monday, March 22, 2021 at 4:00 pm. Please contact Jody Moss via email at jody.moss@dshs.wa.gov or by phone at 360-379-5064 if you are unable to download the documents from the website.
Published March 17, 2021
Legal No. 072-21
