PUBLIC NOTICE
ROAD VACATION V-2021-01
TRAVIS AND CRYSTAL WHEELER
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that it is the intention of the Board of Pacific County Commissioners to hold a public hearing on the advisability of vacating and abandoning the portions of road described as follows: A 30’X100’ OF LAND LOCATED ON MARKET STREET ADJACENT TO LOT 5 IN BLOCK 3 OF THE CORRECTED PLAT OF WILLAPA CITY, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME C OF DEEDS AT PAGE 9, RECORDS OF PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON, LOCATED IN SECTION 27, TOWNSHIP 14 NORTH, RANGE 8 WEST OF W.M. Said hearing will be held via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/347547406 on the 11th day of May, 2021, at the hour of 10:00AM, or as soon thereafter as possible. Public comment, whether for or against, will be received during the public hearing. Written comment can be mailed to PO Box 187, South Bend, WA 98586 or emailed to the Clerk of the Board at mguernsey@co.pacific.wa.us and must be received at least three days prior to the hearing.
Amanda Bennett, Deputy Clerk of the Board
Published April 21 and April 28, 2021
Legal No. 103-21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.