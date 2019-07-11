Seaview Sewer District
Small Works Roster Advertisement
All Contractors are invited to join
Seaview Sewer District’s Small Works Roster
The Seaview Sewer District maintains a Small Works Roster for the completion of public works projects. This Roster will be updated annually. The maximum cost for any project cannot exceed $300,000, which shall include all materials, equipment and labor to complete the project.
Projects include, but are not limited to: Pipe inspection and jetting, spot repairs and grouting of sanitary sewers, small construction projects, inflow/infiltration abatement, excavating, grading & road construction. This solicitation is pursuant to RCW 57.08.050(2) & RCW 39.04.155. The sign up period ends August 20, 2019. Small Works Roster application forms may be obtained by contacting: Seaview Sewer District, PO Box 51, Seaview, WA 98644
Published June 26, July 3 and July 10, 2019
Legal No. 223-19
