Pacific County Announces a Second Round of Grant Assistance
for Small Businesses and Non-Profit Organizations
Affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Pacific County is happy to announce a second round of grant assistance for small businesses and nonprofit organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. These grants will be allocated from Pacific
County’s portion of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Please note that the Pacific County CARES grants advertised in this Notice are wholly separate from the
grants currently being advertised by the Economic Development Council (EDC).
For detailed information regarding the application process, please visit the Pacific County website: co.pacific.wa.us/covid-19/cares/index.html
Published September 30, and October 7, 2020
Legal No. 237-20
