SEEKING QUALIFIED PROPOSALS. The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is seeking qualified proposals to retrofit the current intercom system at the Jail. The Current Harding Instruments DXI intercom system is no longer made and is in need of replacement. PCSO is looking for qualified, authorized contractors to replace the current system with a Harding Instruments DXL intercom system. This is a design/build performance project requires proposal from contractors experienced in detention security electronic systems. Potential contractors must have a minimum of three (3) years’ experience designing and installing detention security electronic systems The current intercom system is integrated into a computer network utilizing WINCC as the Human Machine Interface software. This existing WINCC integration and functionality must remain in place from the secure touch screen computers. All design/build proposals shall detail Price; scope of work, proposed installation schedule, and documentation denoting contractor is an authorized Harding Instrument dealer.
For a on site walk through please schedule 3 days in advance. Contact Ron Davis at 360-875-9300 ext. 2295. All proposals are due 12/17/2019 by 3PM.
Published Nov. 27, and Dec. 4, 2019
Legal No. 410-19
