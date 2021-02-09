NOTICE OF APPLICATION
SEPA DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE
Case No(s): P200014
Description of Proposal: The applicant is proposing to do a short subdivision and divide a 10.00 acre parcel into 2 lots approximately 5.00 acres each. There are wetlands on each of the new lots and a wetland delineation has been done to ensure that the wetland does not encumber the entire lot and to ensure the lots meet the minimum requirement of 1.00 acre of buildable land.
Proponent(s): Lisa Tobin & Robert Lipe (owner/applicants)
Location of Proposal: The subject property is located at 4355 155th St. in Long Beach, Washington located within Section 22, Township 11 North, Range 11 West of W.M.
Lead Agency: Pacific County Department of Community Development. The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact state-ment (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.
Any person desiring to express his or her views or be notified of the action taken on this application should notify Zane Johnson, Planner, Pacific County Department of Community Development, 7013 Sandridge Rd, Long Beach WA 98631. This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for 14 days from the date below. Comments must be submitted for the SEPA Determination of Non-Significance by February 23, 2021.
Responsible Official: Zane Johnson, Position/Title: Planner, Phone: (360) 642-9382, Address: 7013 Sandridge Rd, Long Beach 98631. Published February 10, 2021
Published February 10, 2021
Legal No. 026-21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.