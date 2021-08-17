Description of Proposal: The applicant is proposing to add two large gravel pads to be used in conjunction with the permitted storage units that are currently operated on the subject property. The area will be used for parking and extra storage space. The proposal consists of grading and leveling to the west of the storage units. There is an existing sand ridge on-site that will be brought down 2-3 feet. All fill will be re-distributed on-site to help create a flat surface. The applicant has proposed to move approximately 4,000 cubic yards of the on-site fill to help level the area out. Prior to permit issuance, the applicant will be submitting a drainage plan to Pacific County for review.
Proponent(s): Bud Strange (owner) & Eric Wirkkala (applicant)
Location of Proposal: The property is located at 10903 & 10905 Pacific Way in Long Beach, Washington. The County Assessor’s Parcel numbers are: 10110493071 & 10110432116; located in Section 04, Township 10 North, Range 11 West of W.M.
Lead Agency: Pacific County Department of Community Development.
The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.
Any person desiring to express his or her views or to be notified of the action taken on this application should notify Zane Johnson, Planner, at Pacific County Department of Community Development, 7013 Sandridge Rd, Long Beach, WA 98631.
This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340 (2); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for 14 days from the date below. Comments must be submitted by August 31st, 2021.
