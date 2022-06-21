Description of Proposal: The owner & applicant are proposing to develop 4.8 acres of an existing 13.1-acre parcel in order to construct a firefighting training facility. The proposed development will consist of approximately 3.9 acres of clearing and grading and the construction of a 300’x295’ asphalt pad that will be used to train on within that clearing. The other 0.9 acres will be cleared and graded to allow the area to be regularly maintained to help control the gorse that is currently on-site. As part of the proposed improvements, the existing 12-foot road access will be bladed and asphalted. Temporary portable structures comprised of shipping containers will be located on the asphalt pad and be used for specific training exercises. The new development has been designed to be placed outside all onsite wetland buffers. The applicant has provided a stormwater drainage plan & a Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan that has been designed for the proposed project.
Proponent(s): Pacific County Fire District #1 (owner) & Brad Weatherby (applicant)
Location of Proposal: The property is located at 16806 Pacific Way in Long Beach, Washington. The County Assessor’s Parcel number is 74039001000; located in Section 21, Township 11 North, Range 11 West of W.M.
Lead Agency: Pacific County Department of Community Development. The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.
Any person desiring to express his or her views or to be notified of the action taken on this application should notify Zane Johnson, Planner, at Pacific County Department of Community Development, 7013 Sandridge Rd, Long Beach, WA 98631.
This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340 (2); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for 14 days from the date below. Comments must be submitted by July 5th, 2022.
Responsible Official: Zane Johnson, Position/Title: Planner; Phone: (360) 875-9356; Address: P.O. Box 68, South Bend, WA 98586
