NOTICE OF APPLICATION
SEPA DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE CONDITIONAL USE SUBSTANTIAL SHORELINE DEVELOPMENT HEARING
Case No (s): P2100758, P2100761
Description of Proposal: The applicant is requesting to construct a 450’ long bank armor section for the purpose of shoreline armoring to protect 3 residential properties, two of which have existing homes and one includes a future build site. The armoring project will include a 6-8' tall wall consisting of the placement of 900 cubic yards of 2-3’ armoring stones and woody debris, with 225 cubic yards of the fill material being placed below the HAT line. The base of the armor will be positioned at the Ordinary High-Water Mark (OHWM).
Proponent(s): Vector Engineering Inc. (applicant), on behalf of Nathan & Tricia Needham and Nisbet LLC (owners)
Location of Proposal: The subject properties are located at 401 Bay Center Rd and 23 Harrison St. in Bay Center, Washington. The County Assessor's Parcel numbers includes 13101721037, 13101721005, & 13101724041; located in Section 17, Township 13 North, Range 10 West of W.M.
Lead Agency: Pacific County Department of Community Development.
The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.
This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340 (2); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for 14 days from the date below. Comments must be submitted for the SEPA Determination of Non-Significance by October 26th, 2021.
The Hearings Examiner will hear the following applications via zoom: P2100761 and P2100826 on October 27th, 2021 at the following link https.//uS02web.zoom.us/t/3891414139. You can join the meeting by going to this link or you can call in using the number +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) and entering the Meeting ID: 389 141 4139. Hearings will begin at 1:00 p.m. or shortly thereafter and will be held consecutively. Any person desiring to express his or her views on this matter or wanting to be notified of the action taken on this application should notify Zane Johnson, Planner, with the Pacific County Department of Community Development, P.O. Box 68, South Bend, Washington 98586 in writing by October 26th, 2021 or by testifying at the public hearing. To view the complete application packet please visit our website at; http://www.co.pacific.wa.us/dcd/publicnotices.htm. Interpreters for people with hearing impairments or taped information for people with visual impairments can be provided at this public hearing if necessary. The Pacific County Department of General Administration must receive a request for this type of service ten (10) days before the meeting. Contact the Pacific County Department of General Administration, P.O. Box 6, South Bend, Washington 98586, (360) 875-9334.
Responsible Official: Zane Johnson, Position/Title: Planner, Phone: (360) 875-9356
Address: P.O. Box 68, South Bend, WA 98586
Published October 13, 2021
Legal No. 288-21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.