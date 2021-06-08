NOTICE OF APPLICATION
SEPA DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE
Shoalwater Bay Tribe Wetland Fence Project
Case No (s): P2100497
Description of Proposal: The applicant is proposing to construct several fence segments along their property in order to help protect the surrounding wetlands as well as providing protection for the ongoing Tribal mitigation projects located in the same area. The project will occur within wetlands that are associated with Willapa Bay. The project will include 9,150 feet of an environmentally sensitive cedar fence along with 1,937 feet of barbless wire fence. The wood fence was designed using untreated cedar and placed strategically, providing small animal crossings for the local wildlife. The goal is to have a wildlife friendly fence that will help protect the wetlands from any negative human influences. The project also includes the removal of a culvert and fill from a drainage ditch within the wetland, which will be re-planted after the project is complete. Total excavation has been calculated at 8.87 cubic yards for the fence posts and 15.67 cubic yards for the culvert removal. Federal, state and county permitting will be required prior to the approval of this project.
Proponent(s): Shoalwater Bay Tribe (owner) & Holly Blake (applicant)
Location of Proposal: The property is located between Kindred Island and Tokeland, Washington. The County Assessor’s Parcel numbers are 14111250005 & 6, 14110250002, 14111232009 & 14100755397; located in Sections 2 & 12, Township 14 North, Range 11 West of W.M.
Lead Agency: Pacific County Department of Community Development.
The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.
Any person desiring to express his or her views or to be notified of the action taken on this application should notify Zane Johnson, Planner, Pacific County Department of Community Development, P.O. Box 68, South Bend, WA 98586.
This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340 (2); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for 14 days from the date below. Comments must be submitted by the end of the day on June 22nd, 2021.
Responsible Official: Zane Johnson, Position/Title: Planner
Phone: (360) 875-9356, Address: P.O. Box 68, South Bend, WA 98586
Published June 9, 2021
Legal No. 151-21
