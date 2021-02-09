NOTICE OF APPLICATION
SEPA DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE
CRITICAL AREA AND RESOURCE LANDS VARIANCE HEARING
Case No(s): P2000921, P2100122
Description of Proposal: The applicants are proposing to restore and enhance an existing campground formally known as the Wildwood Campground and RV Park. The property has 4 distinct wetland systems located on the property; 1 Category II Wetland, 2 Category III Wetlands, and 1 Category IV Wetland. Most of the current campground is located within wetland and wetland buffer boundaries. All newly proposed work will avoid direct wetland impact. The applicants have proposed to remove 8,972 square feet of existing structures. They will be constructing several new structures on pilings including a camp store, replacing restrooms, a community onsen, and several platforms. New buffer impacts for physical structures will be 23,265 square feet plus 21,973 square feet for access road and drainfield expansion. Original historic impacts were calculated at 52,860 square feet. The total new buffer impacts for this project have been calculated at 44,938 square feet. They have proposed to mitigate this impact at a 4:1 ratio by rehabilitating and enhancing 4.05 acres of onsite wetlands. Direct wetland planting and invasive species removal are the proposed methods of mitigating that will be monitored over a 5 year period.
Proponent(s): Snow Peak USA (owners), Erik Fagerland & Bob Bogar (applicants)
Location of Proposal: The subject property is located at 5411 Sandridge Rd. in Long Beach, Washington. The County Assessor’s Parcel numbers includes 10112113314, 10112113188 & 10112113102, located in Section 21, Township 10 North, Range 11 West of W.M.
Lead Agency: Pacific County Department of Community Development. The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.
This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for 14 days from the date below. Comments must be submitted for the SEPA Determination of Non-Significance by February 23, 2021.
The Hearings Examiner will hear the following applications: P2000910 and P2100921 on February 24, 2021 via zoom at the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3891414139. You can join the meeting by going to this link or by calling the number +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) and entering the Meeting ID: 389 141 4139. Hearings will begin at 1:00 p.m. or shortly thereafter and will be held consecutively. Any person desiring to express his or her views on this matter or wanting to be notified of the action taken on this application should notify Zane Johnson, Planner, with the Pacific County Department of Community Development, 7013 Sandridge Road, Long Beach, Washington 98631 in writing by February 23, 2021 or by testifying at the public hearing. To view the application packet please visit our website at http://www.co.pacific.wa.us/dcd/public_notices.htm.
Interpreters for people with hearing impairments or taped information for people with visual impairments can be provided at this public hearing if necessary. The Pacific County Department of General Administration must be receive for this type of service ten (10) days before the meeting. Contact the Pacific County Department of General Administration, P.O. Box 6, South Bend, Washington 98586, (360) 875-9334.
Responsible Official: Zane Johnson, Position/Title: Planner, Phone: (360) 642-9382, Address: 7013 Sandridge Rd, Long Beach 98631. Published February 10, 2021
Published February 10, 2021
Legal No. 025-21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.