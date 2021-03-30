NOTICE OF APPLICATION
SEPA DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE
SUBSTANTIAL SHORELINE DEVELOPMENT CONDITIONAL USE
Case No (s): P2100206 & P2100207
Description of Proposal: The US Coast Guard is requesting a Shoreline Management Substantial Development Conditional Use Permit in order to dredge approximately 3,726 cubic yards of sediment from their mooring basin and travel lift areas at the Cape Disappointment Coast Guard Station, located within the waters of Bakers Bay. The dredging will occur using a barge-mounted bucket clamshell or backhoe dredge, or pipeline dredge. Dredge spoils may be placed at two federally regulated in-water disposal sites in Clatsop County, or at the permitted upland disposal site at the Port of Ilwaco. Other permitted sites may be considered, depending on timing and availability. They are proposing a 2 foot over dredge depth, returning the basin to a depth of 12 feet. The last maintenance dredging at this location occurred in 2001, with a small emergency dredging event in 2015.
Proponent(s): US Coast Guard Civil Engineering Unit, Oakland (owner & applicant)
Location of Proposal: The project area is located at the US Coast Guard Station at 322 Coast Guard Rd. in Ilwaco, Washington. The assessor’s parcel number for the property is 09110550002. The project is located in Section 5 of Township 09 North, Range 11 West, W.M., Pacific County.
Lead Agency: Pacific County Department of Community Development. The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.
This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340 (2); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for 14 days from the date below. Comments must be submitted for the SEPA Determination of Non-Significance by April 13th, 2021.
The Hearings Examiner will hear the following applications via zoom: P2100207 & P21-00216 on April 14th, 2021 at the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3891414139. You can join the meeting by going to this link or you can call in using the number +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) and entering the Meeting ID: 389 141 4139. Hearings will begin at 1:00 p.m. or shortly thereafter and will be held consecutively. Any person desiring to express his or her views on this matter or wanting to be notified of the action taken on this application should notify Zane Johnson, Planner, with the Pacific County Department of Community Development, 7013 Sandridge Rd Long Beach, Washington 98631 in writing by April 13th, 2021 or by testifying at the public hearing. To view the complete application packet please visit our website at; http://www.co.pacific.wa.us/dcd/public_notices.htm.
Interpreters for people with hearing impairments or taped information for people with visual impairments can be provided at this public hearing if necessary. The Pacific County Department of General Administration must receive a request for this type of service ten (10) days before the meeting. Contact the Pacific County Department of General Administration, P.O. Box 6, South Bend, Washington 98586, (360) 875-9334.
Responsible Official: Zane Johnson, Position/Title: Planner, Phone: (360) 642-9382, Address: 7013 Sandridge Rd, Long Beach, WA 98631
Published March 31, 2021
Legal No. 085-21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.