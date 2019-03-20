NOTICE OF APPLICATION
SEPA DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE
Case No (s): P1900151
Description of Proposal: The applicant is requesting to expand the sustainability of seed and nursery operations for Goose Point Oysters in two parts.
Part A (FLUPSY): Install 4 12.75” steel pilings parallel to commercial L-dock in Tokeland Harbor and attach a 1,280 sq ft floating oyster nursery (FLUPSY). This FLUPSY will include powered propeller or paddlewheel propulsion to flow water past juvenile oysters, a small rolling gantry for moving bins of oyster seed and a small shed to house grading equipment.
Part B. Upland Remote Setting facility will be located on Port property off from Front Lane in Tokeland, adjacent to the public restroom. Civil work will include: 1) the installation of 2 x 3” water intake line parallel to the walkway/pier 2) construction of a 12” Seawater discharge line, 3) Installation of 16- 8’x16’ fiberglass remote setting tanks on concrete pads,4) installation of a 88 series 2 commercial gas oil boiler on a concrete pad 5) installation of an overhead crane trolley system for loading/unloading, and a small office and electrical control building.
Proponent(s): Goose Point Oyster Company (Applicant)
Location of Proposal: The property is located at 3291 Front Lane in Tokeland, Washington. The County Assessor’s Parcel number includes 14101821030; located in Section 18, Township 14 North, Range 10 West of W.M.
Lead Agency: Pacific County Department of Community Development. The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.
Any person desiring to express his or her views or to be notified of the action taken on this application should notify Alexandra Plumb, Senior Planner, Pacific County Department of Community Development, 7013 Sandridge Rd Long Beach, WA 98631.
This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340 (2); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for 14 days from the date below. Comments must be submitted by April 3, 2019.
Responsible Official: Alexandra Plumb, Position/Title: Senior Planner; Phone: (360) 642-9382; Address: 7013 Sandridge Rd, Long Beach, WA 98631
Published March 20, 2019
Legal No. 105-19
