NOTICE OF APPLICATION
SEPA DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE
SUBSTANTIAL SHORELINE DEVELOPMENT CONDITIONAL USE HEARING
Case No (s): P2000027, P2000028
Description of Proposal: The applicant is proposing to replace the three existing culvert configurations at Stringtown Road MP 0.13 with two 84” diameter aluminum pipes with tide gates. The existing culverts at MP 0.13 were placed in the 1970’s and are a 54” in diameter, a 72” diameter, and a 54” diameter. The CMP pipes located on Stringtown Road are deteriorated. Many emergency repairs have been made through the years to continue the operation of the tide gate heads. The culverts and tide gates control the tidal waters allowing the Wallacut River to cross on its way to Baker’s Bay. A failure of the culverts and tide gates would flood the surrounding residential community known as Vandalia, which lies within the city limits of Ilwaco and endanger the Ilwaco airport along with other properties surrounding Stringtown Road. This work will be completed by the Pacific County road maintenance crew or a licensed and bonded contractor and will include removal of the existing pipes and placement of the new. The replacement of the culverts will preserve the county road system, eliminate flooding of the roadway during storm events, and period of frequent rainfall, and will provide an easily accessible facility for stormwater maintenance.
Proponent(s): Pacific County Department of Public Works (applicant)
Location of Proposal: The work will take place on Stringtown Road at MP 0.13 in Section 26, Township 10, Range 11 West, W.M.
Lead Agency: Pacific County Department of Community Development. The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.
This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340 (2); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for 14 days from the date below. Comments must be submitted for the SEPA Determination of Non-Significance by February 26th, 2020.
The Hearings Examiner will hear the following applications: P2000027, P20-00066, P2000073 and P2000045 on February 27th, 2020 within Conference Room “A” at the Pacific County Administrative Facility located at 7013 Sandridge Road, Long Beach, Washington. Hearings will begin at 1:00 p.m. or shortly thereafter and will be held consecutively. Any person desiring to express his or her views on this matter or wanting to be notified of the action taken on this application should notify Tim Crose, Director, with the Pacific County Department of Community Development, 7013 Sandridge Road, Long Beach, Washington 98631 in writing by February 26th, 2020 or by testifying at the public hearing. To view the complete application packet please visit our website at; http://www.co.pacific.wa.us/dcd/public_notices.htm.
Interpreters for people with hearing impairments or taped information for people with visual impairments can be provided at this public hearing if necessary. The Pacific County Department of General Administration must receive a request for this type of service ten (10) days before the meeting. Contact the Pacific County Department of General Administration, P.O. Box 6, South Bend, Washington 98586, (360) 875-9334.
Responsible Official: Tim Crose, Position/Title: Director, Phone: (360) 642-9382
Address: 7013 Sandridge Rd Long Beach, WA 98631
Published February 12, 2020
Legal No. 048-20
