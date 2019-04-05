CITY OF LONG BEACH
SEPA NOTICE, MITIGATED DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE (MDNS)
Case No.: SEPA 2019-01
Description of Proposal: The Biosolids Treatment and Disposal Plant is a regional biosolids composting facility sited at the City of Long Beach WWTP. The proposed facility will occupy approximately 0.6 acres of the 17.4-acre parcel. Approximately 6,000 sf of building space, 2,200 sf of asphalt and 2,800 sf of concrete pad will be installed on this site for the composting operation. Digested sludge from the existing digester will be pumped to a building housing a screw press and mixer. Composting will take place in tunnels. Feedstock and the finished compost will be stored in separate buildings. Biosolids and compost will be stored under cover.
Proponent: City of Long Beach, PO Box 310, Long Beach, Washington 98631
Location: The proposed biosolids treatment facility will be located at the City of Long Beach Waste Water Treatment Plant, 313 - 6th Street NE, Long Beach WA 98631 (Township 10 N, Range 11 W, Section 16). The compost facilities will be constructed immediately to the east of the existing Waste Water Treatment Plant office and electrical buildings on Parcel No. 10111621100.
Lead Agency: City of Long Beach. The City of Long Beach as SEPA lead agency for Case No. SEPA 2019-01, determined that if mitigation measures are implemented as provided for in the full MDNS, on file at City Hall, the proposal after mitigation does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment and has issued a MDNS. An environmental impact, statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(c), provided certain conditions are met. This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. Detailed information and copies of the conditions are available to the public on request.
Comment Period: This Mitigated DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2). The lead agency will not act on this proposal for 14 days from the issue date, which is March 27, 2019. Comments must be submitted in writing to the City of Long Beach by 4:00 p.m. on April 12, 2019.
Responsible Official: Ariel Smith, Position/Title: Director, Community Development, Phone: (360) 642-4421, Address: PO Box 310, 115 Bolstad West
Date Issued: March 27, 2019 Long Beach, WA 98631
Appeal: You may appeal this Determination to the Long Beach Hearing Examiner at Long Beach City Hall, 115 Bolstad West, Long Beach, WA 98631 no later than twenty-one (21) days from the date of final MDNS. You should be prepared to make specific factual objections. Contact the Community Development Department to ask about the procedures for SEPA appeals. Note: The issuance of this Determination DOES NOT constitute project approval. The applicant must comply with all other applicable requirements of the City of Long Beach before receiving any permits.
Published April 3 and April 10, 2019
Legal No. 124-19
