IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
FOR PACIFIC COUNTY
ONEWEST BANK, FSB, Plaintiff
v.
ROBERT E. SMITH, AS ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF BERNARD NORBERT BLUM AKA BERNIE BLUM; ROBERT E. SMITH, AS ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF GLENDA L. SIME; PACIFIC COUNTY, A GOVERNMENT ENTITY; DYNAMIC COLLECTORS, A CORPORATION; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, PARTIES OR OCCUPANTS UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN, ADVERSE TO PLAINTIFF’S TITLE, OR ANY CLOUD ON PLAINTIFF’S TITLE TO THE PROPERTY, COLLECTIVELY DESIGNATED AS DOES 1 THROUGH 50, INCLUSIVE, Defendant
Cause No. 12-2-00296-9
SHERIFF’S SERVICE BY PUBLICATION TO JUDGMENT DEBTORS OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
Judgment Rendered On 09/24/19
Writ of Execution or Order of Sale Issued 10/14/19
Date of Levy 01/02/20
TO: ROBERT E. SMITH, Judgment Debtor(s):
A writ of execution or order of sale has been issued in the above-captioned case, directed to the Sheriff of Pacific County, commanding the Sheriff as follows:
WHEREAS, in the above-entitled court, Plaintiff, secured a judgment and decree of foreclosure (“Judgment”) against Defendants ROBERT E. SMITH, AS ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF BERNARD NORBERT BLUM AKA BERNIE BLUM, ROBERT E. SMITH, AS ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF GLENDA L. SIME, DYNAMIC COLLECTORS and ALL OTHER PERSONS, PARTIES OR OCCUPANTS UNKNOWN in the amount of $200,149.61 together with interest at the rate of 4.180% per annum, $18.57per diem from JUNE 18, 2019 the day after interest good through on the Judgment, to SEPTEMBER 25, 2019 the date of Judgment entry, in the amount of $1,838.43;
WHEREAS, post-judgment interest is accruing on $201,988.04 from SEPTEMBER 26, 2019, until the date of sale at 12% per annum, $66.40 per diem;
WHEREAS, the Judgment is a foreclosure against parties of a deed of trust mortgage on the real property (“Property”) at 2200 229th Place, Ocean Park, WA 98640 and described in Exhibit “1” attached hereto; LOT 1 IN OCEAN MEADOWS UNIT 2, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREF RECORDED IN VOLUME J OF PLATS, PAGE 47 ON FILE IN THE OFICE OF THE AUDITOR OF PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON
WHEREAS, on SEPTEMBER 25, 2019, the Court ordered that all of the Property be sold and the proceeds applied to the payment of principal, interest, attorney's fees, costs and disbursements and other recovery amounts with interest to date of the sale of the property.
The sale date has been set for 03/06/20 at 10:00 a.m., inside the main entrance, Pacific County Courthouse, 300 Memorial Drive, South Bend, Washington. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.
ROBIN K SOUVENIR, SHERIFF, PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON, By: EVA KANICK, Civil Clerk, Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, PO Box 27, South Bend, WA 98586, 360-875-9395
Published 01/22/20, 01/29/20, 02/05/20, 02/12/20, 02/19/20, 02/26/2020
Legal No. 029-20
