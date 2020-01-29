IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
FOR PACIFIC COUNTY
ONEWEST BANK, FSB, Plaintiff,
v.
ROBERT E. SMITH, AS ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF BERNARD NORBERT BLUM AKA BERNIE BLUM; ROBERT E. SMITH, AS ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF GLENDA L. SIME; PACIFIC COUNTY, A GOVERNMENT ENTITY; DYNAMIC COLLECTORS, A CORPORATION; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, PARTIES OR OCCUPANTS UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN, ADVERSE TO PLAINTIFF’S TITLE, OR ANY CLOUD ON PLAINTIFF’S TITLE TO THE PROPERTY, COLLECTIVELY DESIGNATED AS DOES 1 THROUGH 50, INCLUSIVE, Defendant
Cause No. 12-2-00296-9
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
Judgment Rendered On 09/24/19
Writ of Execution or Order of Sale Issued 10/14/19
Date of Levy 01/10/20
TO: ROBERT E. SMITH, Judgment Debtor(s)
The Superior Court of Pacific County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pacific County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 2200 229th Place, Ocean Park, WA 98640. LOT 1 IN OCEAN MEADOWS UNIT 2, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREF RECORDED IN VOLUME J OF PLATS, PAGE 47 ON FILE IN THE OFICE OF THE AUDITOR OF PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON Parcel No: 74047000001
The sale of the above-described property is to take place: Time: 10:00 a.m.
Date: 03/06/20; Place: Inside Main Entrance of the Pacific County Courthouse, 300 Memorial Drive, South Bend, Washington
The judgment debtor or debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $200,149.61, together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.
ROBIN K SOUVENIR, SHERIFF, PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON, By: EVA KANICK, Civil Clerk, Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, PO Box 27, South Bend, WA 98586, 360-875-9395.
Published Jan. 22, Jan. 29, Feb. 5, Feb. 12, 2020
Legal No. 028-20
