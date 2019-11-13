IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF
WASHINGTON FOR PACIFIC COUNTY
JAIME MEDINA AND MARIA SILVA, Plaintiff, v.
MARY L. MONICO AND BILLY L. JAMES, AS JOINT TENANTS, AND THE HEIRS, DEVISEES, AND LEGATEES OF MARY L. MONICO, Defendant
Cause No. 18-2-00342-25, SHERIFF’S PUBLIC
NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
Judgment Rendered On 05/14/2019
Writ of Execution or Order of Sale Issued 06/11/2019
Date of Levy 06/28/2019
TO: MARY L. MONICO AND BILLY L. JAMES, JOINT & SEVERAL, Judgment Debtor(s)
The Superior Court of Pacific County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pacific County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 1234 Water Street, Raymond, WA 98577. Legal Description: LOTS 1 AND 2 IN BLOCK 10 OF RIVERDALE ADDITION TO RAYMOND, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME D-2 ON PAGE 92, IN THE OFFICE OF THE AUDITOR OF PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON. TOGETHER WITH THAT PORTION OF VACATED GROVE STREET ACCRUING THERETO BY OPERATION OF LAW. Parcel No: 72049010001. The sale of the above-described property is to take place: Time: 10:00 a.m., Date: 11/22/2019; Place:Inside Main Entrance of the Pacific County Courthouse, 300 Memorial Drive, South Bend, Washington.
The judgment debtor or debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $26,568.24, together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.
ROBIN K SOUVENIR, SHERIFF, PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON, By: HOLLIE BILLECI, Civil Clerk, Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, PO Box 27, South Bend, WA 98586. 360-875-9395
Published Oct. 23, Oct. 30, Nov. 6 and Nov. 13, 2019
Legal No. 359-19
