IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR PACIFIC COUNTY
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT SERIES I TRUST, Plaintiff,
v.
JOYCE. L WINGETT, AN INDIVIDUAL; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES, UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN, ADVERSE TO PLAINTIFF’S TITLE, OR ANY CLOUD ON PLAINTFF’S TITLE TO THE PROPERTY, COLLECTIVELY DESIGNATED AS DOES 1 THROUGH 50, INCLUSIVE , Defendant
Cause No. 18-2-00240-25
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE
OF REAL PROPERTY
Judgment Rendered On 07/19/2019
Writ of Execution or Order of Sale Issued 08/20/19
Date of Levy 11/22/2019
TO: JOYCE L. WINGETT, Judgment Debtor(s)
The Superior Court of Pacific County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pacific County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 1601 229th Pl. Ocean Park, WA 98640. Legal Description: LOT 15 KLIPSAN WOODS (WEST BLOCK) PER PLAT THEREOF FILED IN VOLUME J OF PLATS AT PAGE 53, RECORDS OF PACIFIC COUNTY. TOGETHERWITH SUCH UNDIVIDED INTERESTS AND RIGHTS IN TRACT A IN SAID PLAT, AS MAY ACCRUE. Parcel No: 74027000015
The sale of the above-described property is to take place: Time: 10:00 a.m.; Date: 01/10/2020; Place: Inside Main Entrance of the Pacific County Courthouse, 300 Memorial Drive, South Bend, Washington.
The judgment debtor or debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $153,369.33, together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.
ROBIN K SOUVENIR, SHERIFF, PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON, By: HOLLIE BILLECI, Civil Clerk, Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, PO Box 27, South Bend, WA 98586. 360-875-9395
Published Dec. 11, Dec. 18, Dec. 25, 2019 and Jan. 1, 2020
Legal No. 424-19
