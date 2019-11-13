IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF
WASHINGTON FOR PACIFIC COUNTY
U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF10 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST, Plaintiff,
v.
ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF HESTER L. GILLELAND, A DECEASED INDIVIDUAL; BRYAN IHRIG, AS POTENTIAL HEIR OF HESTER L. GILLELAND, A DECEASED INDIVIDUAL; REBECCA RICHIE, AS POTENTIAL HEIR OF HESTER L. GILLELAND, A DECEASED INDIVIDUAL; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES, Defendant
Cause No. 18-2-00187-25, SHERIFF’S PUBLIC
NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
Judgment Rendered On 08/07/19
Writ of Execution or Order of Sale Issued 09/03/19
Date of Levy 10/15/19
TO: HESTER L. GILLELAND, Judgment Debtor(s)
The Superior Court of Pacific County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pacific County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 640 Fowler Street, Raymond, WA 98577. The sale of the above-described property is to take place: Time: 10:00 a.m., Date: 12/20/19; Place: Inside Main Entrance of the Pacific County Courthouse, 300 Memorial Drive, South Bend, Washington. Legal Description: LOT 5 IN BADGLEY’S ADDITION TO RAYMOND, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME E OF PLATS AT PAGE 22 IN THE OFFICE OF THE AUDITOR OF PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON. Parcel No: 72001000005.
The judgment debtor or debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $139,824.08, together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.
ROBIN K SOUVENIR, SHERIFF, PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON, By: EVA KANICK, Civil Clerk, Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, PO Box 27, South Bend, WA 98586. 360-875-9395
Published Nov. 6, Nov. 13, Nov. 20 and Nov. 27, 2019
Legal No. 391-19
