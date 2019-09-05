IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF
WASHINGTON FOR PACIFIC COUNTY
SURFSIDE #1 CONDOMINIUM OWNER’S ASSOCIATION INC., Plaintiff,
v.
ESTATE OF PAUL R. HEFFELFINGER, DECEASED, UNKNONWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF PAUL R. HEFFLEFINGER, DECEASED, ESTATE OF DOLORES D. HEFFELFINGER, DECASED, UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OR DOLORES D HEFFELFINGER, DECEASED, ET ALS., Defendant
Cause No. 15-2-00246-7, SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
Judgment Rendered On 01/24/2017
Writ of Execution or Order of Sale Issued 08/07/2019
Date of Levy 08/16/2019
TO: PAUL R HEFFELFINGER AND DOLORES D. HEFFELFINGER, Judgment Debtor(s)
The Superior Court of Pacific County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pacific County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 31512 J Place, Unit A-120, Interval F-1, Ocean Park, WA 98640. Legal Description: THE LAND IN THE COUNTY OF PACIFIC, STATE OF WASHINGTON, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: A LEASEHOLD ESTATE IN THE FOLLOWING: UNIT A-120, TIME SHARE INTERVAL F-1 IN SURFSIDE 1 INN CONDOMINIUM, AS SHOWN ON SURVEY MAP AND PLANS RECORDED JULY 13, 1978 IN VOLUME 1 OF CONDOMINIUMS AT PAGES 43 TO 46 AND AS IDENTIFIED IN DECLARATION RECORDED IN VOLUME 7807 AT PAGES 275 TO 289 AND AS AMENDED IN VOLUME 7910 AT PAGES 351 TO 386, AND FURTHER AMENDED IN VOLUME 8203 AT PAGES 361 TO 396, AND FURTHER AMENDED BY FOURTH DECLARATION IN VOLUME 8910 AT PAGE 700. INCLUDING THE UNDIVIDED INTEREST IN COMMON AREA AND FACILITIES AS SET FORTH IN SAID DECLARATIONS AND AMENDMENTS THERETO. THE UNITS ARE INTENDED FOR RESIDENTIAL PURPOSES ONLY. Parcel No: 79518120601.
The sale of the above-described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 a.m.; Date: 09/27/2019; Place: Inside Main Entrance of the Pacific County Courthouse, 300 Memorial Drive, South Bend, Washington
The judgment debtor or debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $6,095.69, together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.
ROBIN K SOUVENIR, SHERIFF, PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON, By: HOLLIE BILLECI, Civil Clerk, Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, PO Box 27, South Bend, WA 98586. 360-875-9395
Published Aug. 21, Aug. 28, Sept. 4 and Sept. 11, 2019
Legal No. 296-19
