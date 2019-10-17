IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF
WASHINGTON FOR PACIFIC COUNTY
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY, Plaintiff,
v.
ROBERT E. SMITH, JOINT ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF LIONEL L. FISHER AKA LIONEL LAWRENCE FISHER; MELINDA L. MOSS, JOINT ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF LIONEL L. FISHER AKA LIONEL LAWRENCE FISHER; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN, ADVERSE TO PLAINTIFF’S TITLE, OR ANY CLOUD OF PLAINTIFF’S TITLE TO THE PROPERTY, COLLECTIVELY DESIGNATED AS DOES 1 THROUGHT50, INCLUSIVE., Defendant
Cause No. 16-2-00055-1, SHERIFF’S PUBLIC
NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
Judgment Rendered On 07/26/2019
Writ of Execution or Order of Sale Issued 08/23/2019
Date of Levy 10/04/2019
TO: LIONEL L. FISHER AKA LIONEL LAWRENCE FISHER, Judgment Debtor(s)
The Superior Court of Pacific County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pacific County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 31307 I St. Ocean Park, WA 98640. Legal Description: LOT 15 IN BLOCK 5 OF DIVISION 4 OF SURFSIDE ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME H OF PLATS AT PAGES 45 TO 47 IN THE OFFICE OF THE AUDITOR OF PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON. Parcel No: 77004005015
The sale of the above-described property is to take place: Time: 10:00 a.m.; Date: 11/08/2019; Place: Inside Main Entrance of the Pacific County Courthouse, 300 Memorial Drive, South Bend, Washington
The judgment debtor or debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $214,729.40, together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.
ROBIN K SOUVENIR, SHERIFF, PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON, By: HOLLIE BILLECI, Civil Clerk, Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, PO Box 27, South Bend, WA 98586; 360-875-9395.
Published 10/09, 10/16, 10/23, 10/30/2019
Legal No. 338-19
