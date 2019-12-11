IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF
WASHINGTON FOR PACIFIC COUNTY
U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF10 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST, Plaintiff
v.
ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF HESTER L. GILLELAND, A DECEASED INDIVIDUAL; BRYAN IHRIG, AS POTENTIAL HEIR OF HESTER L. GILLELAND, A DECEASED INDIVIDUAL; REBECCA RICHIE, AS POTENTIAL HEIR OF HESTER L. GILLELAND, A DECEASED INDIVIDUAL; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES, Defendant
Cause No. 18-2-00187-25
SHERIFF’S SERVICE BY PUBLICATION TO JUDGMENT DEBTORS OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
Judgment Rendered On 08/07/19
Writ of Execution or Order of Sale Issued 09/03/19
Date of Levy 10/15/19
TO: HESTER L. GILLELAND, Judgment Debtor(s):
A writ of execution or order of sale has been issued in the above-captioned case, directed to the Sheriff of Pacific County, commanding the Sheriff as follows: On August 7, 2019, U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF10 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST obtained an Order of Default and Entry of Default Judgment in the Superior Court of Washington, County of Pacific, against defendants ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF HESTER L. GILLELAND, a deceased individual; BRYAN IHRIG, as potential heir of HESTER L. GILLELAND, a deceased individual; REBECCA RICHIE, as potential heir of HESTER L. GILLELAND, a deceased individual; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES (collectively “Defendants”). The total amount due and owing on the Judgment through August 13, 2019 is $140,545.68 consisting of the following: the principal amount of $111,388.45 and $21,471.35 in interest and fees; $6,964.28 awarded for attorneys’ fees and cost; plus prejudgment interest from July 1, 2019 through August 7, 2019 in the amount of $623.20 ($16.40 x 38 days), plus post-judgment interest accruing after August 7, 2019 through August 13, 2019, at the rate of 5.375% per annum, of $98.40 ($16.40 per diem x 6 days); pursuant to paragraph 2 of the Judgment, post-judgment amounts advanced for attorneys’ fees, and costs for publication and Sheriff’s fees of an unknown amount. Plaintiff agrees that no deficiency judgment shall be entered against Borrowers and that the court will establish a zero-month redemption period from the date of the Sheriff’s foreclosure sale. APN/ Parcel No. 72001000005 and commonly referred to as: 640 Fowler Street, Raymond, WA 98577. In the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded and required to proceed to notice for sale and to sell the Subject Property, which is more particularly described in the Notice of Sale, and apply the proceeds of said sale as in said Judgment and Decree directed, and to make and file your report of such sale with the Clerk of this Court, and do all things according to the terms and requirements of said Judgment, and the provisions of Washington Law. Plaintiff agrees that no deficiency judgment shall be entered against Borrowers and that the court will establish a zero-month redemption period from the date of the Sheriff’s foreclosure sale, and the Sheriff should be ordered to issue a Sheriff’s Deed to the successful bidder at the termination of the redemption period pursuant to RCW 6.23.020.
The sale date has been set for 12/20/19 at 10:00 a.m., inside the main entrance, Pacific County Courthouse, 300 Memorial Drive, South Bend, Washington. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.
ROBIN K SOUVENIR, SHERIFF, PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON, By: EVA KANICK, Civil Clerk, Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, PO Box 27, South Bend, WA 98586. 360-875-9395
Published Nov. 6, Nov. 13, Nov. 20, Nov. 27,
Dec. 4 and Dec. 11, 2109
Legal No. 390-19
