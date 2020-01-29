Port Of Ilwaco & Port of Chinook
Small Works Roster Public Notice
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE Port of Ilwaco and Port of Chinook have established a combined Small Works Roster. Whenever the Ports seek to construct any public work or improvements, the estimated cost of which is $300,000 or less, the Small Works Roster may be utilized.
The Ports invite proposals, from appropriate contractors, to have their names added to the Small Works Roster. Application forms may be obtained by inquiring at the Port of Ilwaco, who will administer the combined Small Works Roster.
All interested contractors are hereby invited to submit an application to Port of Ilwaco/Port of Chinook, PO Box 307, 165 Howerton Way, Ilwaco, WA 98624. Phone: 360-642-3143, Fax: 360-642-3148. Application forms can be obtained at the Port office or online at www.portofilwaco.com
Tricia Needham, Finance Director/Auditor tneedham@portofilwaco.org
Published January 22 and Jan. 29, 2020
Legal No. 030-20
