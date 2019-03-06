SMALL WORKS/VENDOR ROSTERS
Per RCW 52.14.110 and RCW 39.04.155, fire districts contracting for construction work with an estimated cost of less than $300,000.00 may, by approval of a resolution, use a small works roster. Any responsible licensed contractors that wish to be added to our current small works roster can call to receive a Small Works Roster Request Form.
Also, the District maintains a Vendor Roster for the purchase of materials, supplies, or equipment. Vendors may call or email to receive a Vendor Roster Request Form.
Contact the District Office at: Phone: (360) 665-4451; Fax: (360) 665-4909; Email: jamie@pcfd1.org; PO Box 890, Ocean Park, WA 98640.
Published February 27 and March 6, 2019
Legal No. 085-19
