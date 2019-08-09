Special Filing Period

Pacific County, Washington

A special filing period will be held August 12 - 14 for positions that had no candidate filings during the regular filing period that ended May 15, 2019.

Filings will be accepted by mail, online or at the Auditor’s office located at 300 Memorial Dr., South Bend, WA between the hours of 9:00 am and 4:00 pm.

Open Positions:

CITY OF ILWACO

Council Position #1

Council Position #3

NASELLE SCHOOL DISTRICT #155

Director District #1

NORTH RIVER SCHOOL DISTRICT #200

Director Position #3

Director Position #4

Director Position #5

PACIFIC COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DIST. #7 - NEMAH

Commissioner Position #2

PACIFIC COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DIST. # 8 – SOUTH BEND

Commissioner Position #2

Dated August 2, 2019

Pacific County Auditor, Joyce M. Kidd

Published Aug. 7, 2019

Legal No. 277-19

