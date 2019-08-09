Special Filing Period
Pacific County, Washington
A special filing period will be held August 12 - 14 for positions that had no candidate filings during the regular filing period that ended May 15, 2019.
Filings will be accepted by mail, online or at the Auditor’s office located at 300 Memorial Dr., South Bend, WA between the hours of 9:00 am and 4:00 pm.
Open Positions:
CITY OF ILWACO
Council Position #1
Council Position #3
NASELLE SCHOOL DISTRICT #155
Director District #1
NORTH RIVER SCHOOL DISTRICT #200
Director Position #3
Director Position #4
Director Position #5
PACIFIC COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DIST. #7 - NEMAH
Commissioner Position #2
PACIFIC COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DIST. # 8 – SOUTH BEND
Commissioner Position #2
Dated August 2, 2019
Pacific County Auditor, Joyce M. Kidd
Published Aug. 7, 2019
Legal No. 277-19
