Special Meeting and Public Hearing Notice
Community Development Block Grant-Economic Opportunity Grant
AMKO Hardwoods Company, LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special meeting will be held by the Board of Commissioners of Pacific County for the purpose of a holding a public hearing in the Commissioners Meeting Room of the Courthouse Annex located at 1216 W. Robert Bush Drive in South Bend, Washington, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11:30am or as soon thereafter as possible.
The purpose of the public hearing is to review community development and housing needs, inform citizens of the availability of funds and eligible uses of the state Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), and receive comments on proposed activities, particularly from lower income persons.
Up to $1,900,000 may be available to Pacific County on a statewide competitive basis to fund public facility, community facility, and economic development projects that principally benefit low- and moderate-income persons.
Background information describing the proposed AMKO Hardwoods Company, LLC project will be available for review at the Commissioners’ Office as of January 30, 2020. Comments may also be submitted in writing to the Pacific County Board of Commissioners at the address above by
February 10, 2020.
The Commissioners Meeting Room is accessible by those with physical disabilities. Aids will be provided upon request for those with language/speaking or hearing impediments. Requests need to be received at least five (5) business days prior to this hearing. Requests may be filed in person at the Commissioners’ Office (Suite “G” of the Courthouse Annex, 1216 W. Robert Bush Drive, South Bend, Washington), by mail (P.O. Box 187, South Bend, WA 98586), or by phone (360/875-9337).
Kathy Spoor, County Administrative Officer
Published January 29 and February 5, 2020
Legal No. 039-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.