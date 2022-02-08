Description of proposal: Applicant is requesting remedial excavation of accessible petroleum hydrocarbon impacted soil and groundwater.
The City of Ilwaco has determined that this proposal will not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. Pursuant to WAC 197-11-350(3), the proposal has been clarified, changed, and conditioned to include necessary mitigation measures to avoid, minimize or compensate for probable significant impacts. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030. The necessary mitigation measures are listed below, the Environmental Checklist is attached and supporting documentation is available at: www.ilwaco-wa.gov/planning.
This determination is based on the following findings and conclusions:
Mitigation will be handled under the requirements of the Model Toxics Control Act (MTCA) and as directed by the Pollution Liability Insurance Agency (PLIA). Appropriate measures are identified for screening soil and groundwater on site with excavation conditions appropriate for the site and adjacent infrastructure.
Excavated soil will be tested for concentrations above MTCA Method A cleanup levels. Soils exceeding acceptable thresholds will be stockpiled and protected with heavy plastic prior to removal and disposal at a P66 approved disposal facility. Impacted groundwater will be held in a temporary holding tank for later disposal at an approved disposal facility. Stormwater protection will be managed on site using appropriate Best Management Practices including inlet protection, straw waddles, sandbags, stabilized construction entrances, etc.
This MDNS is issued under WAC 197-11-350 and the comment period will end on February 23, 2022.
Appeal process: You may appeal this Determination to the Ilwaco City Council under IMC 15.08.150 at Ilwaco City Hall, 120 First Ave N, Ilwaco, WA 98624 no later than fourteen (14) days from the date of final issuance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.